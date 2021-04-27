Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 14:03

'What might have happened only hit me much later': Cork man rescued by RNLI helps launch fundraising campaign

'What might have happened only hit me much later': Cork man rescued by RNLI helps launch fundraising campaign

The RNLI launches its annual Mayday for funds with Peter Connon from Cork who was rescued by lifeboat crew along with four young members of his family when their sailing boats capsized off Youghal on Easter Monday. Pictured with Peter Connon are volunteer lifeboat crew from Youghal Erik Brooks and Liam Keogh who were involved in the rescue.Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Amy Nolan

GEARING up for what it expects to be a busy summer, the RNLI has launched its Mayday Mile campaign in a bid to raise much-needed funds.

The charity’s rescue figures for 2020 show that volunteer lifeboat crews at its eight lifeboat stations in Cork launched 88 times and brought 99 people to safety.

Volunteer lifeboat crews are getting ready for what they expect will be a busy few months with people continuing to holiday at home.

Last year, with the country dealing with restrictions put in place to fight the pandemic, lifeboat crews around Ireland were still busy, bringing 1,145 people to safety.

The RNLI’s Mayday campaign begins on Saturday, May 1 and runs throughout the month.

Lifesavers are calling on supporters to join the Mayday Mile and cover the distance for the charity in any way they chose to raise vital funds to help lifeboat crews continue their work.

Cork man Peter Connon, who last Easter Monday was rescued by the RNLI, along with four young members of his family when their two sailing crafts capsized in a squall off the coast, is urging people to sign up online.

“I’ve lived in Youghal all my life and I’m an experienced sailor, as are my family. That day we took every precaution, but the weather turned, and we quickly found ourselves in serious trouble. 

"We didn’t hesitate to raise the alarm and our equipment and knowledge kept us safe until help arrived. I can’t describe the feeling of joy when you see those big orange lifeboats come into view,” Mr Connon said.

“My family are so grateful to Youghal and Ballycotton RNLI and to the paramedics and Coast Guard crews who attended to us that day. What might have happened only hit me much later. “

Mr Connon is undertaking the Mayday Mile fundraiser to thank the RNLI and says that hopefully by sharing his story other people will know that anyone can get into difficulty.

For details see RNLI.org/supportMayday

Read More

'We are not throwing more money into this': Cork Council Chief rules out providing more bins to ease littering

More in this section

Former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy resigns Dáil seat Former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy resigns Dáil seat
FILE PHOTO Minister for Education Norma Foley has told the INTO annual conference that the Government is unlikely to revise its Carrigaline’s new special school to operate under patronage of Cork ETB
€3.5m to be spent on enterprise development under MTU campaign €3.5m to be spent on enterprise development under MTU campaign
rnliwater safety
'He is a tremendous father': Cork man praised as inspiration after speaking about deaf son's fears for future

'He is a tremendous father': Cork man praised as inspiration after speaking about deaf son's fears for future

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY