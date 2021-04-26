Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 17:30

'Deirdre has that wonderful ability to get to the heart of the matter': Tributes paid to retiring Cork County Registrar

Retiring Cork County Registrar, Deirdre O'Mahony. Picture supplied by the Courts Service.

Liam Heylin

Tributes were paid to retiring Cork County registrar Deirdre O’Mahony as one of her colleagues remarked it was a significant appointment for a woman 35 years ago.

Ms O’Mahony said she was grateful to everyone who helped her on her journey, in particular the dedicated court staff, she was privileged to have been county registrar and humbled by the generous remarks of her colleagues.

Father of the Cork Bar, barrister Donal McCarthy, said Ms O’Mahony’s role had increased in terms of powers, responsibilities and duties and that she had managed these challenges very capably.

President of the Southern Law Association, Julie Rea, referred to the retiring county registrar’s professionalism, courtesy and even-handedness.

President of the County Registrars Association, Fintan Murphy, spoke of his retiring colleague being trustworthy, professional, caring, calm, knowledgeable in areas of law, generous, empathetic, respectful and no-nonsense. 

“Deirdre has that wonderful ability to get to the heart of the matter,” he said.

Regional Manager of the Court Service, Eamonn Kiely, said he appreciated the guidance of the county registrar since he began his working life in the courts. 

Peter Mullan of the Court Service joined in acknowledging the retiring registrar’s public service.

Court Services Office Manager, Mary Crowley said: “I can only imagine how different a world it was for you when you took up your appointment in 1986 and how significant it was to see a woman take up your position at a time when women were not well represented in legal circles.” 

Court staff and colleagues from the judiciary, including Ms Justice Miriam O’Regan from the High Court, and Judges Olann Kelleher and Mary Dorgan from the District Court were present at Cork Circuit Court on Washington Street for the occasion.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin from the Circuit Court said the genuine warmth of those who paid tribute to the retiring county registrar was notable.

