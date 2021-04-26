Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 13:09

'This country doesn't want my son': Cork father speaks out about deaf son's fears for the future

'This country doesn't want my son': Cork father speaks out about deaf son's fears for the future

Andrew Geary, a garda sergeant from Ballyhooly near Fermoy, spoke on the Ryan Tubyridy Show this morning about the fears his young son Calum has for his future. Picture: David Keane.

Ann Murphy

THE father of a Cork boy who was born deaf has spoken of his fight to give his son the best opportunity in life.

Andrew Geary, a garda sergeant from Ballyhooly near Fermoy, spoke on the Ryan Tubridy Show this morning about the fears his young son Calum has for his future.

The 12-year-old is a half twin with Donncha, who has full hearing. He also has two older brothers.

Andrew said: “Something happened a few weeks ago that shook Helen and I to the absolute core. Calum is so bright, he has a great sense of humour, he loves going to school. 

"He said ‘Mom, dad, I have something to tell you.’ It was a sit down moment but we didn’t get to sit down.

"He said: ‘I’m never going to have a job and it’s because I’m deaf.’ He just walked off."

In 2012, Andrew and his wife Helen had hoped that surgery in the UK would grant him the power of hearing but it failed. 

He was born without hearing nerves, meaning he has never heard anything.

He and his family now use sign language to communicate and he attends St Columba’s School in Cork city.

But Andrew said he himself feels like a failure because “my son is so wanted inside the front door of my house, but when he steps outside that front door, this country that I love with my heart and soul, doesn’t want my son.” 

During the interview, Andrew praised the teachers of St Columba’s. But he said he believes his son should also have an interpreter in school to assist him to reach his full potential.

He said: “He needs a bridge to his potential.”

Read More

Carrigaline school ‘shocked’ at building reallocation

More in this section

More than 40 jobs to be created as company establishes new European HQ in Cork More than 40 jobs to be created as company establishes new European HQ in Cork
Cork company selected as Tesco own-label partner with €1.4 million contract Cork company selected as Tesco own-label partner with €1.4 million contract
Cork County Council to launch campaign to combat dog fouling Cork County Council to launch campaign to combat dog fouling
cork education
In pictures: Corkonians bask in the sunshine, good weather set to continue this week

In pictures: Corkonians bask in the sunshine, good weather set to continue this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY