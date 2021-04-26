Cork school to operate remotely today following Covid outbreak 

A YOUGHAL secondary school is to operate remotely today following a Covid outbreak.

Pobalscoil na Tríonóide said on its website last night that it had made the decision to operate remotely following the discovery of 11 cases of Covid-19 at the school and after consultation with public health officials.

The school assured parents and students that a very detailed public health risk assessment is being undertaken and anyone identified as a close contact of the confirmed cases will be contacted and advised accordingly.

Principal and secretary to the board of management Séamus Ó Ceallacháin said the decision had not been taken lightly but said it was necessary in order to complete contact tracing and ensure that all close contacts have been identified and advised by Public Health.

“This is the best temporary solution and we hope to resume classes as normal on Tuesday morning 27 April.

“We ask that parents/guardians ensure that their son/daughter stay safe and if they become symptomatic, please consult your GP.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health, HSE South said that it could not comment on individual cases or outbreaks.

The spokesperson added: "In any instance where a case of Covid-19 is linked to an educational facility, Public Health professionals speak directly with the person, or family as appropriate, and undertake a public health risk assessment. Close contacts are identified. Public Health professionals also discuss the matter directly with the educational facility as part of that public health risk assessment. Responses and recommendations depend on the particular circumstances identified by Public Health.

"If any children are deemed to be close contacts of a confirmed case, the child’s parents or guardians are advised of the action they need to take. Children who are not identified as close contacts do not need a test, and can continue to attend school. Likewise with staff."

The spokesperson added; "While we do not comment on individual cases or outbreaks, the Department of Public Health is confident that all appropriate procedures are, and have been, followed in relation to the management of Covid-19 cases notified in this region to date. Follow-up is arranged for anyone deemed to be a close contact. Close contacts are offered two tests for Covid-19, and advised that they must restrict their movements. Currently, the second test is arranged 10 days after their last exposure to the individual confirmed to have Covid-19. Without commenting on any individual case, we can confirm that this process has been followed for the close contacts of any cases notified to us recently."