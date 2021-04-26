Cork school to operate remotely today following Covid outbreak 

“This is the best temporary solution and we hope to resume classes as normal on Tuesday morning 27 April.
“We ask that parents/guardians ensure that their son/daughter stay safe and if they become symptomatic, please consult your GP.”
The spokesperson added: "In any instance where a case of Covid-19 is linked to an educational facility, Public Health professionals speak directly with the person, or family as appropriate, and undertake a public health risk assessment. Close contacts are identified. Public Health professionals also discuss the matter directly with the educational facility as part of that public health risk assessment. Responses and recommendations depend on the particular circumstances identified by Public Health.
The spokesperson added; "While we do not comment on individual cases or outbreaks, the Department of Public Health is confident that all appropriate procedures are, and have been, followed in relation to the management of Covid-19 cases notified in this region to date. Follow-up is arranged for anyone deemed to be a close contact. Close contacts are offered two tests for Covid-19, and advised that they must restrict their movements. Currently, the second test is arranged 10 days after their last exposure to the individual confirmed to have Covid-19. Without commenting on any individual case, we can confirm that this process has been followed for the close contacts of any cases notified to us recently."