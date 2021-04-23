Dead basking shark washes up in West Cork

After a week of basking shark sightings at various locations across West Cork, one of the ‘gentle giants’ has washed up on Inchydoney beach.

The fish, which is around 15foot long, washed up on Friday afternoon and it thought to be one of two Basking Sharks that were viewed in the area, close to the shore, earlier in the week.

This particular shark is thought to have been a juvenile.

The shark drew a crowd of both locals and holidaymakers to view the dead fish, lying on the beach in a pool of blood.