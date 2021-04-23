Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 21:09

Dead basking shark washes up in West Cork

Dead basking shark washes up in West Cork

After a week of basking shark sightings at various locations across West Cork, one of the ‘gentle giants’ has washed up on Inchydoney beach. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Roisin Burke

After a week of basking shark sightings at various locations across West Cork, one of the ‘gentle giants’ has washed up on Inchydoney beach.

The fish, which is around 15foot long, washed up on Friday afternoon and it thought to be one of two Basking Sharks that were viewed in the area, close to the shore, earlier in the week.

Inchydoney, West Cork, I
Inchydoney, West Cork, I

This particular shark is thought to have been a juvenile.

The shark drew a crowd of both locals and holidaymakers to view the dead fish, lying on the beach in a pool of blood.

More in this section

Gardaí pull over un-insured, un-taxed car with fake NCT in Cork city Gardaí pull over un-insured, un-taxed car with fake NCT in Cork city
Figures show which Cork areas have the highest and lowest Covid rates Figures show which Cork areas have the highest and lowest Covid rates
162nd Recruit Platoon ready to start next chapter in their military careers 162nd Recruit Platoon ready to start next chapter in their military careers
corkwest cork
Gardaí issue Covid compliance warning ahead of sunny weekend

Gardaí issue Covid compliance warning ahead of sunny weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY