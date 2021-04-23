Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 16:57

Cork City Council take action on public drinking at amenity areas

A garda van at the Lough, Cork, after gardaí had to move a crowd on St. Patrick's Day.

Roisin Burke

Cork City Council has put up public drinking warning signs at popular amenity spots such as Bells Field and The Lough following a rise in anti-social behaviour in such areas.

Sings put up by Cork City Council Parks and Recreation Department to deter public drinking at local amenities.
Parks and Recreation Department officer Stephen Scully said the signs were being erected because the fine weather is attracting a lot of footfall to the parks and amenities.

“Some are also availing of the good weather to consume alcohol at the locations and interfering with others enjoyment including impacting negatively on nearby local residents.” 

The newly erected signs warn visitors that public drinking is an offence and can be punished with an on the spot fine of €75.

Mr Scully confirmed the Gardaí have the powers to enforce the Bye-Laws.

Posting on Facebook the Parks and Recreation Department said: “Enjoy our Parks and walkways but please respect other park users and residents.”

