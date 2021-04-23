Mixed reaction to green light for massive Marquee site project 

The green light was given to Marina Quarter Limited by An Bord Pleanála for the development on the former Ford Distribution site fronting on to Centre Park Rd, Marquee Rd, and Monahan Rd, which includes the demolition of existing structures and construction of 1,002 apartments in 12 blocks ranging in height from four to 14 storeys.
The blocks will also include commercial and community facilities, including five retail units, a Montessori school, creche, medical centre, bar, café, venue and performance area, and two community resource spaces.
Pocket parks and urban spaces, reservation for a future Monahan Rd extension, and two pedestrian streets through the site linking Centre Park Rd and the Monahan Rd extension have also been granted permission. There are 39conditions attached to the grant of permission.
Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy described the development as “soulless and windswept”. Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill said he “would just be anxious that it gets built sooner rather than later.”