Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 12:49

Covid cases: Six out of ten local areas in Cork among best-performing nationally 

New data published on the Covid-19 data hubs shows which LEAs in the country have the lowest incidence rate of the virus, excluding LEAs with fewer than 5 cases in the 14 days to April 19.

Mary Corcoran

Six out of the ten local electoral areas (LEAs) with the lowest incidence of Covid-19 in the country are in Cork.

Lowest incidence in country 

It shows that the Bandon-Kinsale LEA has the lowest incidence of Covid-19 nationally at 16.1 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Cork City South East LEA has the second-lowest incidence nationally at 18.7 while the Carrigaline LEA has the fourth-lowest incidence nationally at 19.9.

The Kanturk LEA has the seventh-lowest incidence nationally at 20.1, Cork City North East has the ninth-lowest incidence at 21.3 and Skibbereen-West Cork has the tenth lowest incidence at 23.1.

In addition, Bantry-West Cork LEA is one of a number of LEAs around the country which actually reported less than 5 cases in the 14 day period.

A total of 190 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork in the 14 day period up to April 19.

Latest figures show that more than 22,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.

413 deaths have been reported among people with Covid-19.

coronaviruswest corkcork city centrecork health
