Fri, 23 Apr, 2021

Cork company to auction Rare Irish Malt Whiskey

Co-founder of Kinsale Spirit Company, Ernest Cantillon. Picture: Clare Keogh Louise Barker kearney melia barker communications

Maeve Lee

A CORK company is making history with the auction of a rare Irish Malt Whiskey on the NFT (a non-fungible token) platform.

Kinsale Spirit Company is auctioning the first-ever Whiskey Cask represented by an NFT and auctioned on the NFT marketplace, OpenSea.

The 200-litre cask of Rare Irish Malt Whiskey is live for auction until Friday 30 April.

The very rare cask of Irish Malt Whiskey is one of very few left in circulation from the original Cooley distillery, providing bidders with the opportunity to own a piece of Irish Whiskey history. 

The blockchain-powered platform will allow the viewers and future bidders to see full traceability from when it was entered into auction.

It will be a first-ever auction of a whiskey cask in this way and an opportunity to be involved in the development of the ongoing success story that is Kinsale Spirit Company.

The bidding starts at $10,000. Pic Kinsale Spirit Company

Kinsale Spirit Company said that it plans on integrating these digital auctions, combining digital and physical while also opening up new channels of whiskey aficionados and avid NFT collectors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Speaking on the project, Co-Owner of Kinsale Spirit Company, Ernest Cantillon said that he has been eager to get involved in the NFT world.

“I’ve been a keen observer on the sidelines of the NFT world for a long time and always wanted an opportunity to get involved,” he said.

“I thought that combining the rapidly evolving world of blockchain to such a traditional business as whiskey would be fun – such a juxtaposition. 

"When this whiskey was laid down nearly 20 years ago, it would have been hard to even imagine the whole world of NFTs and cryptocurrencies.”

The live auction will be held from Friday 23 April until Friday 30 April.

More information is available here.

