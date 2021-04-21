Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 20:00

An Post: No job losses from Cobh office move

An Post: No job losses from Cobh office move

AN Post has confirmed that there will be no job losses as a result of their plans to move its Cobh delivery office to a purpose-fitted location in Little Island. Picture Denis Minihane.

John Bohane

AN Post has confirmed that there will be no job losses as a result of their plans to move its Cobh delivery office to a purpose-fitted location in Little Island.

A spokesperson for An Post told The Echo: “As part of the ongoing transformation of our Cork mail services An Post plans to move its Cobh delivery office to a purpose fitted location at our Little Island mail facility.

“Some 14 staff are expected to make the move to the new location in May. Discussions on details of the move commenced this week. 

"The postal operatives currently located at the Cobh DSU in the Ticknock Retail Park in the town will work from Little Island and service Cobh town and surroundings from their new base.” 

Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock welcomed the news that no job losses will occur.

"I am assured that there will be no job losses, and that there is a negotiation ongoing in respect of what this redeployment looks like."

Read More

Convicted murderer carried out glass bottle attack in Cork city centre

More in this section

Woman tried to throw tennis ball sized package containing €7,000 heroin out window during garda search Woman tried to throw tennis ball sized package containing €7,000 heroin out window during garda search
Fears some Cork hair and beauty salons may never reopen Fears some Cork hair and beauty salons may never reopen
CC CABINET MEETING Minister Michael McGrath updates Cabinet on impact of Covid-19 on Government finances
cork jobscobhlittle island
Taoiseach insists goal of vaccination 80% of adults by June still stands

Taoiseach insists goal of vaccination 80% of adults by June still stands

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY