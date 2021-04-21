An Post: No job losses from Cobh office move

AN Post has confirmed that there will be no job losses as a result of their plans to move its Cobh delivery office to a purpose-fitted location in Little Island.

A spokesperson for An Post told The Echo: “As part of the ongoing transformation of our Cork mail services An Post plans to move its Cobh delivery office to a purpose fitted location at our Little Island mail facility.

“Some 14 staff are expected to make the move to the new location in May. Discussions on details of the move commenced this week.

"The postal operatives currently located at the Cobh DSU in the Ticknock Retail Park in the town will work from Little Island and service Cobh town and surroundings from their new base.”

Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock welcomed the news that no job losses will occur.

"I am assured that there will be no job losses, and that there is a negotiation ongoing in respect of what this redeployment looks like."