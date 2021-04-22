HSE urges people aged 65 to 69 to register for vaccine, registration for people aged 60 to 64 to open tomorrow

The HSE is urging people aged between 65 and 69 years, who have not already registered for their Covid-19 vaccine, to do so through the HSE’s online registration system or on the phone with HSELive.

Anyone aged 65-69 years, including those in different groups, such as healthcare workers or people who are at high risk from the virus, can register to receive the vaccine and will receive their jab in April or May.

People who don’t have a PPSN can also be vaccinated and can register on the phone with HSElive.

Since the HSE launched the initial phase of the online registration for the vaccine for people aged 65-69 last week, over 143,000 people registered for their vaccine.

The call to action comes as the HSE confirms that from tomorrow it will begin inviting people aged between 60 and 64 to register for their Covid-19 vaccination.

The vaccine being offered to people aged 65 to 69 is called Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca has been approved for use by both the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and NIAC (National Immunisation Advisory Committee), in keeping with the strictest standards of safety and quality.

It is recommended for use in people aged 60 and over.

How to register

The quickest and easiest way to register is online at www.hse.ie.

It is a new system which will register people, manage appointments, and provide a secure record of vaccination.

People can also register on the phone with HSELive.

Once a person has registered, they will be sent appointment details by SMS text message, 3 to 7 days before their vaccination is due to take place.

People in this group will be vaccinated during April or May at one of the HSE vaccination centres around the country.

For those registering on www.hse.ie for the vaccine you will need;a PPS number, eircode, a mobile phone number, and an email address.