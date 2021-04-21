SouthDoc Blackpool decision 'a step in the right direction'

SouthDoc Blackpool is set to reopen by appointment only after over 12 months of closure.

In correspondence seen by The Echo, SouthDoc’s Cork City Cell Committee informed city doctors that it has agreed with the HSE that patients will be seen by appointment at the Blackpool centre if they are unable to make the journey to the centre at Kinsale Road.

The doctor assigned to the ‘mobile’ shift will see the patient by arrangement in the Blackpool treatment centre if deemed clinically appropriate following a phone consultation.

SouthDoc said it expects the numbers to be low “as the majority of patients have transport and are more than happy to travel”.

Independent Councillor Ken O’Flynn said that the decision is “certainly a step in the right direction”. Picture Denis Minihane.

Independent Councillor Ken O’Flynn said that the decision is “certainly a step in the right direction” but said that many of his constituents have been left extremely disappointed with the lack of service from SouthDoc and feel let down by the organisation.

The HSE must insist that SouthDoc carry out the full service as they are obligated to do in their contract.

“I look forward to the reopening of the service but will continue to campaign to have a full service resumed to the people of the northside,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said that SouthDoc had “disrespected” the people of Cork by not delivering on its commitment to provide a date for the reopening of services.

Deputy Gould said that the people of the northside are “frustrated and disappointed” and that they should instead “feel like their healthcare is a top priority”.

“It is thanks to the people’s voice that we have gotten this far but SouthDoc continues to do their best to ignore us,” he said.

SouthDoc has been contacted by The Echo for comment.