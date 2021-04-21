Relief among residents as gate erected near the Lough 

A gate has officially been erected near the Lough following concerns from local residents about outdoor drinking and gatherings in the area during good weather.

Two weeks ago, it was confirmed that Cork City Council would be proceeding with plans for a gate at the Lough which would prevent access to the laneway nearby.

Residents of Lough View Terrace recently raised concerns over large gatherings and outdoor drinking at the Lough which was leading to those attending the amenity urinating in the laneway near their homes.

A number of residents had called for a gate to be erected in order to restrict access into the laneway.

With the good weather forecast for the coming days, Lough View Terrace resident Damian Wade said that those living in the area are glad to now have the gate in place.

“There’s savage relief. The pressure is off us,” he said.

A gate has been erected at the laneway near the Lough. Pic courtesy of Damian Wade.

Michael Maher has been living in the area for 26 years and said that for the first time in a year, residents are looking forward to some good weather.

“I was a sun fanatic and for the last 12 months, I’m praying for rain and bad weather, so they won’t be down there.

“It’s good [weather] now for the next three or four days so we can all enjoy it.”

One Lough View Terrace resident, Jade Millar had previously described the recent behaviour in the area as “a disgrace”.

“My 11-year-old came in and said there’s someone in my garden going to the loo. In front of children,” she said.

The parks department of Cork City Council recently noted the concerns of residents and said that it was "aware of the distress caused to residents of Lough View Terrace at particular times, when some young people gather drinking at the amenity and use the adjoining laneway as a toilet”.

“We intend erecting a gate in the next few weeks, that could be used to restrict access to the laneway at certain problematic times, in agreement with the residents,” a spokesperson said at the time.