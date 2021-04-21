Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 07:00

Cairns calls for national plan on easing maternity hospital visitor restrictions

Cairns calls for national plan on easing maternity hospital visitor restrictions

WEST CORK TD Holly Cairns has called for the immediate nationwide relaxation of visitor restrictions at maternity hospitals in order to allow partners to attend all stages of pregnancy and labour. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Roisin Burke

WEST CORK TD Holly Cairns has called for the immediate nationwide relaxation of visitor restrictions at maternity hospitals in order to allow partners to attend all stages of pregnancy and labour.

The Social Democrats TD made her comments following the launch of a new visitor scheduling app at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), which has allowed for an easing of visitor restrictions.

Last month, the hospital introduced the Yellow Schedule app to allow patients to nominate a visitor to attend their anatomy scan in a safe and controlled manner. It was designed to allow for rapid contact tracing if required.

CUMH has confirmed to The Echo that a soft launch of the new visitor app commenced earlier this week on one postnatal ward in the hospital. This saw partners of patients on the ward being able to visit for one hour.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the app will come into wider use in the coming weeks.

“The initiative at CUMH is to be welcomed and I am glad to see some movement on the restrictions on partners at a leading maternity hospital,” said Ms Cairns. 

“However, this needs to be part of a national conversation and the Government and HSE must outline a plan that acknowledges both partners as being essential at all stages of the pregnancy journey and during the entire birth process.”

She said parents have been through very stressful situations over the past year.

“Since last year, parents have faced a geographical lottery, with restrictions varying from hospital to hospital throughout the country.

“The situation is continuing to cause great stress and hardship for expectant parents, particularly in cases where there are complications in the pregnancy or tragic outcomes.”

Ms Cairns called for clarity on the issue.

“It is vital that the Government finally brings clarity and certainty to these parents as it prepares to reopen parts of the economy and society in the weeks ahead,” she said.

Read More

Cork students to participate in ECO-UNESCO Young Environmentalist Awards

More in this section

Report on how Ireland investigates deaths calls for families to have a central place in the process Report on how Ireland investigates deaths calls for families to have a central place in the process
Soccer club in Cork suburbs vandalised Soccer club in Cork suburbs vandalised
Covid numbers: 390 new cases and 11 deaths Covid numbers: 390 new cases and 11 deaths
cork health#maternity leavecork politics
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Couple who transferred thousands from Ireland to Romania refused bail

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY