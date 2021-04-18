Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 15:34

UCC researchers to study impact of Covid on the lives of young people with disabilities

UCC researchers to study impact of Covid on the lives of young people with disabilities

Under the scheme, a total of 13 research projects granted funding at UCC which was the most amount of grants be provided to any other Higher Education Institute.

Maeve Lee

RESEARCHERS at University College Cork (UCC) are to study the impact of Covid-19 on the lives of young people with disabilities and the lessons educators can take from the pandemic.

Learning Disrupted is a new research partnership that will examine how the pandemic has affected young people with disabilities’ access to and experience of skills training and work placements, looking at the impact Covid-19 has had on 18 to 25-year-olds.

The research will also explore the potential of alternative learning experiences such as remote work placements as a response to these challenges.

Figures show that of the population aged 20-64, people with disabilities are over twice as likely to be unemployed as their able-bodied counterparts- an underrepresentation that may be made worse by the barriers to employment introduced by the pandemic.

Focus groups, letters from students detailing their experiences and interviews with educators will all form part of the research in the coming months.

The research was recently awarded almost €12,000 in funding from the Irish Research Council as part of its New Foundations Scheme.

Under the scheme, a total of 13 research projects granted funding at UCC which was the most amount of grants be provided to any other Higher Education Institute.

Lead researcher Dr Claire Edwards said that the hope is to both explore the impact of the pandemic and the potential future strategies that can be used.

“By engaging with young people, their families, NLN staff and employers, the research will explore not just the effects of the pandemic on young people’s lives, but the potential of future learning and training strategies – including remote learning – to support people with disabilities’ participation in education, employment, and ultimately, society”.

Learning Disrupted is a collaboration between the National Learning Network (NLN) Cork and researchers in Institute for Social Science in the 21st Century (ISS21) and UCC’s School of Applied Social Studies, Dr Claire Edwards and Dr Gill Harold.

The findings from the Learning Disrupted research is expected by the end of the year.

Read More

Cork city's Anglesea Street will not be renamed until early next year

More in this section

Novartis explores plan to sell 47 acres of land in Ringaskiddy Novartis explores plan to sell 47 acres of land in Ringaskiddy
Cork city's Anglesea Street will not be renamed until early next year Cork city's Anglesea Street will not be renamed until early next year
Former Lord Mayor of Cork "delighted" to receive Covid-19 vaccine from another former Lord Mayor Former Lord Mayor of Cork "delighted" to receive Covid-19 vaccine from another former Lord Mayor
#covid-19coronavirus
Lucky Lotto player in Cork wins €55k in Saturday night’s draw; Players urged to check tickets 

Lucky Lotto player in Cork wins €55k in Saturday night’s draw; Players urged to check tickets 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY