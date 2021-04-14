Even more drama for Cork as new college opens locally and online

CORK is set to become home to a new drama school being launched online tomorrow evening.

The Irish Music and Drama College (IMDC) has been set up to address what has been described as a shortage of qualified speech and drama teachers in Ireland. Founded by Cork women Kate Gaffney and Annette Dilworth Enright, the initiative gives aspiring actors and drama teachers the chance to pursue training in their own country.

The school will initially launch online to adhere to Covid guidelines before establishing a base in Blackpool.

Principal Annette Dilworth Enright and Course Director, Kate Gaffney have been working closely with the Victoria College of Music & Drama (London) to secure accreditation and guidance.

Qualifications include a teaching diploma in speech and drama, followed by a Licentiate and a Fellowship in year two allowing students to specialise in areas such as musical theatre and public speaking. Other areas of learning cover working with older kids as well as children with special needs.

“Teaching speech and drama is one of the most fun and rewarding careers that you can ask for,” Dilworth Enright said.

“You will be able to teach privately as well as working for performing arts academies and stage schools. Many students have gone on to work within the early-years sector, primary and secondary schools.

“Many more have set up their own successful businesses. Primary and early-years schoolteachers find this course especially appealing as they can use the skills within their own lesson plans in addition to teaching privately after school.”

She said that while the pandemic has been restricting it has also presented new opportunities.

“There is so much talent in Cork. It is at the centre of the performing arts scene. What’s great is that,with the online element,we are no longer tied by logistical restrictions.”

The open night will take place tomorrow night at 8pm. For more information check out their website www.irishmusicdramacollege.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.