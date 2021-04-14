Long-awaited pedestrian improvement scheme at Cork suburb given the go-ahead 

A LONG-AWAITED pedestrian-improvement scheme in a Cork suburb has been given the go-ahead by city councillors.

The Alderbrook Pedestrian Improvement Scheme was approved at this week’s full council meeting.

The scheme will provide a new footpath link from Alderbrook Estate to the pedestrian crossing at the junction of Airport Road and Frankfield Road.

It will also provide a new pedestrian entrance to Alderbrook and will upgrade the junction to a 4m pedestrian crossing, with tactile paving and audio sounders.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) scheme will also provide new public lighting and new road markings and signage.

The scheme went to public consultation at the end of January and received 15 submissions.

A report to councillors stated that 14 of the 15 submissions were in favour of the proposals, while one submission sought additional works.

The report stated that all submissions on the draft proposals were considered.

Speaking at the council meeting, Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan welcomed the scheme.

“The Alderbrook Pedestrian Improvement Scheme, which includes a new footpath at Alderbrook Estate, down to the junction at Frankfield Road and Airport Road, and the addition of an upgraded pedestrian lane across the road, and new lighting, new public road marking, etc, is something I’ve been advocating for, and pushing for, since I’ve been elected to the city council in 2019,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

“This is something that the residents in the area, and particularly the residents of Alderbrook, have been looking for for years and years and years.”

The area was previously under Cork County Council’s jurisdiction.

Mr O’Callaghan praised Cork City Council for acting swiftly to progress the scheme.