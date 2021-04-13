Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 18:11

HSE cancels AstraZeneca vaccine clinics for under 60s for remainder of week

HSE cancels AstraZeneca vaccine clinics for under 60s for remainder of week

The HSEhas further advised Hospital Groups and CHOs to cancel all AstraZeneca clinics, except those arranged for certain people over the age of 60, for the remainder of this week. 

The HSE has advised Hospital Groups and Community Healthcare Organisations to cancel AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics, except those arranged for certain people over the age of 60, for the remainder of this week as it works to reconfigure its rollout plans to take in to account the latest National Immunisation Advisory Committee guidance.

The HSE wrote yesterday evening to Hospital Groups and Community Healthcare Organisations to advise that all Astra Zeneca Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics planned for today, should be cancelled following receipt of updated guidance received from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, and the Department of Health, yesterday evening.

It said this evening it has further advised Hospital Groups and CHOs to cancel all AstraZeneca clinics, except those arranged for certain people over the age of 60, for the remainder of this week. 

"Some clinics will be in a position to proceed with the vaccination of patients over the age of 60 this week, in line with the new guidance, and in these cases individuals will be contacted directly by their vaccination centre to arrange their appointment.

"Anybody who is due to attend an Astra Zeneca clinic, and who is not contacted directly in advance, is therefore advised not to attend.

"We will be in contact with such patients in due course to rearrange their appointment at a later date," the HSE said in a statement. 

It added: "The HSE continues to consider the revised NIAC guidance and will advise further in terms of wider implications for the administration of the vaccination programme in due course."

Read More

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should not be given to under 60s, NIAC advises 

More in this section

Concern over special education ‘crisis’ in Cork raised at Oireachtas Committee Concern over special education ‘crisis’ in Cork raised at Oireachtas Committee
Man to remain in jail until he pays more than €13k owed to Cork couple he put through 'living hell' while renting from them  Man to remain in jail until he pays more than €13k owed to Cork couple he put through 'living hell' while renting from them 
Cork man jailed for setting fire to landlord's house when threatened with eviction for drug use Cork man jailed for setting fire to landlord's house when threatened with eviction for drug use
Covid-19 latest: 18 further deaths and 358 new cases

Covid-19 latest: 18 further deaths and 358 new cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY