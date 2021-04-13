HSE cancels AstraZeneca vaccine clinics for under 60s for remainder of week

The HSE has advised Hospital Groups and Community Healthcare Organisations to cancel AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics, except those arranged for certain people over the age of 60, for the remainder of this week as it works to reconfigure its rollout plans to take in to account the latest National Immunisation Advisory Committee guidance.

The HSE wrote yesterday evening to Hospital Groups and Community Healthcare Organisations to advise that all Astra Zeneca Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics planned for today, should be cancelled following receipt of updated guidance received from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, and the Department of Health, yesterday evening.

It said this evening it has further advised Hospital Groups and CHOs to cancel all AstraZeneca clinics, except those arranged for certain people over the age of 60, for the remainder of this week.

"Some clinics will be in a position to proceed with the vaccination of patients over the age of 60 this week, in line with the new guidance, and in these cases individuals will be contacted directly by their vaccination centre to arrange their appointment.

"Anybody who is due to attend an Astra Zeneca clinic, and who is not contacted directly in advance, is therefore advised not to attend.

"We will be in contact with such patients in due course to rearrange their appointment at a later date," the HSE said in a statement.

It added: "The HSE continues to consider the revised NIAC guidance and will advise further in terms of wider implications for the administration of the vaccination programme in due course."