Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 18:48

Covid-19 latest: 394 new cases including 8 in Cork

Covid-19 latest: 394 new cases including 8 in Cork

Six of the cases were reported in Cork - the number of cases reported in the county in the 14 days to April 11 is 309.

A further 394 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health said this evening.

No further deaths linked to the virus have been recorded.

Of the cases notified today 75% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old.

There were 175 cases in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

cork healthcoronavirus
Cork woman holidayed in Barbados and Morocco after fraudulently claiming €69k in carer’s allowance

