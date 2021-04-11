More than 8% of all Irish Covid-19 deaths were in Cork 

More than 400 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest figures published by the Central Statistics Office show that 408 Covid-19 deaths were reported in Cork up to Friday, April 2.

The median age of those who died is 84.

Nationally, 4,713 Covid-19 related deaths were reported up to the same date, including 4,437 confirmed cases and 276 probable cases.

Throughout the pandemic, most deaths have occurred in the older age groups.

In the week ending 02 April 2021, 86% of deaths were in people aged 65 years and over.

The CSO data shows a total of 21,854 cases of Covid-19 had been reported in Cork up to the same date, with the median age of cases at 38 years.

162 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the week ending April 2, which is the largest number of weekly cases reported in Cork since mid-February.

The figure however remains significantly below the high numbers of cases being reported toward the end of last year and early this year.

For the week ending January 01, a total of 4,236 cases were reported in Cork.