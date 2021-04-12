Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 11:08

WATCH: Possible Fungie the dolphin sighting off the coast of Cork

ORCA Ireland has shared footage of an individual solitary dolphin that has been spotted off the coast of Kinsale. Pic Sean Manion/RollingNews.ie

Maeve Lee

There is a possibility that Fungie the dolphin has made its way to the Cork coast following the second sighting of a dolphin similar to the beloved Dingle native.

The dolphin was spotted off the coast of Kinsale in what was the second observation of the individual solitary bottlenose dolphin.

In a video that was shared by ORCA Ireland, the dolphin can be seen interacting with the boats.

According to ORCA Ireland, the dolphin even followed a boat 30 miles south of the Old Head of Kinsale and has exhibited behaviour that is similar to Fungie.

It comes six months after concerns were raised that Fungie the dolphin had disappeared from the Dingle harbour after over 30 years. 

ORCA Ireland said that they are now using Photo ID to see if the bottlenose dolphin off the coast of Kinsale is indeed the much-loved Dingle native.

They said that the dolphin which was spotted near Kinsale has a matching notch in its tail fluke which is similar to Fungie’s.

Since the original video was posted, there have been more reports of the dolphin.

"More reports coming on of the bottlenose dolphin observed off Kinsale Co.Cork," they said.

"We will use this to build a profile on the dolphin's behaviour and ID."

However, the dolphin which was spotted appears to be smaller than Fungie.

ORCA Ireland has called on the public to help them #FindFungie by logging any encounters or sightings of dolphins on the Observers App.

