Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 21:30

Crosshaven RNLI launch successful rescue of another vessel

Crosshaven RNLI was tasked to help another vessel earlier today for the second time in two days.

In a post on their Facebook page, they said that their volunteer crew was paged at 11.31am this morning to a 32’ sports cruiser that went aground at Spike Island next to the pontoon.

The crew tied up the lifeboat at the pontoon and took lines ashore from the casualty, and waited about an hour in the sunshine until there was enough water to physically haul the vessel back alongside the pontoon.

After checking with the skipper for damage and leaks, the lifeboat returned to station and was declared ready for service once more at 1.44pm.

 The crew on the shout were Helm, Ian Venner with Aidan O’Connor, Peter Lane and Ritchie Leonard. Shore crew, Sandra Farrell. Caoimhe Foster and Jonny Bermingham.

