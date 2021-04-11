Foul play not suspected following major fire in Churchfield

FOUL play is not thought to be suspected in relation to the major fire which broke out at a recycling centre in Churchfield on Friday evening.

An Garda Síochána has confirmed that they attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

A garda spokesperson told The Echo: “Gardaí from Gurranabraher assisted at the scene of a fire at a recycling yard at Churchfield. The alarm was raised shortly after 8pm on Friday, April 9. There were no reports of any injuries and the fire was brought under control. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Fire at Recycling centre in Churchfield. Pic: Cork City fire brigade Twitter

Firefighters worked through the night to put out the fire. Eight units of the fire service assisted after the fire broke out at the National Recycling Limited, on John F Connolly Road in Churchfield. The final firefighters left the scene at 8.30am on Saturday morning, April 10.

Five units from Anglesea Street, one from Ballyvolane, one from Ballincollig, a water tanker from Midleton and a hydraulic platform were all needed to control the fire, with more than 20 firefighters involved.