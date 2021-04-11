Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 14:58

Most Covid-19 cases in Cork linked with outbreaks

Most Covid-19 cases in Cork linked with outbreaks

A spokesperson for the HSE said that the high percentage of cases of Covid-19 in Cork which is being linked to outbreaks is a result of more detailed retrospective contact tracing taking place in the region. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mary Corcoran

More than 500 cases of Covid-19 reported in Cork in the four-week period to April 2 were linked with outbreaks of the virus.

New figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that in the four weeks up to Friday April 2, 517 cases of Covid-19 reported in Cork were linked to an outbreak.

Overall, a total of 521 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork in the same four-week period.

A spokesperson for the HSE said that the high percentage of cases of Covid-19 in Cork which is being linked to outbreaks is a result of more detailed retrospective contact tracing taking place in the region.

This means the source of the cases is now being identified more frequently which is why more cases are being linked.

It also means that fewer cases are being classified as community transmission and are instead linked to outbreaks.

The CSO data also shows that nationally, in the four-week period, 4,930 cases were linked to an outbreak.

The under 24 age group made up 41% of all cases linked to an outbreak over this period.

There were 1,798 cases (36%) linked to an outbreak in private houses and 585 cases (12%) linked to an outbreak in the workplace in the last four weeks.

A total of 122 (2%) cases were in nursing homes, 280 (6%) were in hospitals or a community hospital/long-stay unit and 216 (4%) were in residential institutions.

The CSO figures also show that the average number of contacts per positive case per week was three in the week ending April 2, with Dublin and Offaly reporting the highest average number of contacts per positive case at four.

The average contacts per positive Covid-19 Case in Cork last week was 2.6.

Read More

More than 8% of all Irish Covid-19 deaths were in Cork 

More in this section

Lucky Cork punter wins big with five-race bet on Aintree Festival  Lucky Cork punter wins big with five-race bet on Aintree Festival 
Scientist Woman Working In The CDC Laboratory For Covid-19 More than 8% of all Irish Covid-19 deaths were in Cork 
Covid-19 latest: More than 450 new cases confirmed today  Covid-19 latest: More than 450 new cases confirmed today 
#covid-19
Targeted Covid-19 testing takes place for UCC and MTU students

Targeted Covid-19 testing takes place for UCC and MTU students

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY