Six units battle major blaze on northside of Cork city

Six units of Cork City Fire Service are currently battling a blaze at a recycling centre on the Northside of the city.

A fire was reported at National Recycling Limited, on John F. Connolly Road, Churchfield to Cork City Fire Service at 7.45pm on Friday evening.

Large blaze at recycling centre on Northside of the city. Pic: Ken O'Flynn.

Two units from Cork City, along with two units from Ballyvolane and one unit from Ballincollig are currently at the scene, along with a water tanker.

There are at least 19 firefighters currently battling the blaze.