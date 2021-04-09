Watch: Adam King gives injury update and thanks well-wishers

Cork’s favourite six-year-old Adam King is on the road to recovery after suffering a bone fracture last weekend.

Adam, who first stole the hearts of the nation on the Late Late Toy Show when he gave a virtual hug to presenter Ryan Tubridy, had a femur fracture last weekend.

Adam has brittle bones and was in Cork University Hospital to be treated for the injury.

Hi all! Adam is doing really well. A long week & glad to be out the other side. Familiar territory for people living with #OI Type III. Focused on the positives - no surgery required! Thank you SO MUCH for all the good wishes - we love you! Lots of exciting updates soon! Hugs🤗 pic.twitter.com/6ifT0Y0ooL — Adventures With a Difference (@AdventuresWAD) April 9, 2021

On Friday, Adam’s family tweeted that Adam was doing well and healing nicely.

The tweet was accompanied by a video of Adam thanking everyone who had wished him well over the past few days.

“Hello everyone, my leg is still sore but it is getting much better, thank you for all your good wishes."