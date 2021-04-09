Watch: Adam King gives injury update and thanks well-wishers

Cork’s favourite six-year-old Adam King is on the road to recovery after suffering a bone fracture last weekend.
Adam, who first stole the hearts of the nation on the Late Late Toy Show when he gave a virtual hug to presenter Ryan Tubridy, had a femur fracture last weekend.
Adam has brittle bones and was in Cork University Hospital to be treated for the injury.
Hi all! Adam is doing really well. A long week & glad to be out the other side. Familiar territory for people living with #OI Type III. Focused on the positives - no surgery required! Thank you SO MUCH for all the good wishes - we love you! Lots of exciting updates soon! Hugs🤗 pic.twitter.com/6ifT0Y0ooL— Adventures With a Difference (@AdventuresWAD) April 9, 2021
On Friday, Adam’s family tweeted that Adam was doing well and healing nicely.
The tweet was accompanied by a video of Adam thanking everyone who had wished him well over the past few days.