Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 19:23

Watch: Adam King gives injury update and thanks well-wishers

Adam King and his father David are pictured before The Late Late Show for a special segment on RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. Picture Andrees Poveda

Roisin Burke

Cork’s favourite six-year-old Adam King is on the road to recovery after suffering a bone fracture last weekend.

Adam, who first stole the hearts of the nation on the Late Late Toy Show when he gave a virtual hug to presenter Ryan Tubridy, had a femur fracture last weekend.

Adam has brittle bones and was in Cork University Hospital to be treated for the injury.

On Friday, Adam’s family tweeted that Adam was doing well and healing nicely.

Posting on Twitter the family said: “Hi all! Adam is doing really well. A long week & glad to be out the other side. Familiar territory for people living with #OI Type III. Focused on the positives - no surgery required! Thank you SO MUCH for all the good wishes - we love you! Lots of exciting updates soon! Hugs” 

The tweet was accompanied by a video of Adam thanking everyone who had wished him well over the past few days.

“Hello everyone, my leg is still sore but it is getting much better, thank you for all your good wishes."

