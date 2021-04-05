Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 10:31

'Please keep him in your thoughts:' Adam King's family thank staff at CUH following bone fracture 

Adam King and his father David pictured before The Late Late Show for a special segment on RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. Picture Andrees Poveda

Maeve Lee

Adam King’s family have thanked the staff at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and asked people to keep the six-year-old in their thoughts after he suffered a bone fracture over the weekend. 

In a post on Twitter, Adam’s father, David King said that the Late Late Toy Show star suffered a femur fracture in recent days.

Adam has brittle bones but thankfully, he did not require surgery following the fracture.

Mr King said that his son is now recovering at home but remains "very sore".

His father thanked the staff at CUH and asked the public to keep the six-year-old in their thoughts.

“So a little personal post- as you all know Adam has brittle bones and sadly he suffered a femur fracture this weekend,” he said.

“Thankfully he does not require surgery at this time. He is happy to be home but is very sore. Please keep him in your thoughts.” 

“As always, our family are beyond grateful for the professionalism, care and genuine love shown to Adam by everyone in our hospitals.” 

The Cork native first stole the hearts of the nation with his appearance on the Late Late Toy Show.

Since then, Adam has been spreading the love across Ireland and the rest of the world through his Virtual Hugs.

