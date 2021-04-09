Covid-19 latest: 'Anyone exposed over Easter weekend now at most infectious' 

There have been 34 further deaths linked to Covid-19 and an additional 473 confirmed cases, the Department of Health said.

There were 14 new cases reported in Cork, bringing the day moving average for the county to 18.

Of the deaths reported on Friday, three occurred in April, four in March, 19 in February, five in January, and three in December or earlier.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 4,769.

There were 212 patients in hospital with the disease on Friday, of which 53 are in intensive care units, down two on the previous day.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said:

“Anyone exposed to Covid-19 over the Easter weekend will now be at their most infectious.

"Please isolate and contact your GP to arrange a test if you have any symptoms of Covid-19.”