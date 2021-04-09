Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 15:22

Taoiseach to meet with HSE on Mallow General Hospital later today

A "positive outcome" is expected from the meeting between An Taoiseach, Micheal Martin and the HSE wich will take place later today.

Maeve Lee

The Taoiseach is to meet the Health Service Executive (HSE) later today to discuss Mallow General Hospital after concerns were raised that the medical assessment unit at the hospital may close for a temporary period.

Fianna Fáil TD Cork East James O’Connor has said that An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has made contact with the HSE about Mallow General Hospital.

It comes after the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) issued a statement in which they said that staff were informed of plans to close the medical assessment unit for at least four weeks due to a lack of medical cover.

Mr O'Connor noted how any reduction in staffing would cause many patients to divert to CUH and other Cork hospitals that already face significant overcrowding.

Along with his Fianna Fáil Cork area colleagues, Mr O'Connor had raised the potential of staff shortages at Mallow General Hospital with the Minister for Health as an urgent matter that would have a significant impact on hospital capacity in the Cork area.

Speaking toThe Echo, he said that the Taoiseach spoke to the HSE last night and will be discussing the issue with them at a meeting later today.

“My understanding from speaking to senior officials in Government today is that there will be a positive development at a later point during the day regarding the situation at the hospital.

“My understanding is that every effort is being made by the HSE to make sure that there will be no impact on services at the hospital.”

He said that they are expecting a “positive outcome” from the meeting.

'Not fair to take this out on GP teams': Intimidating calls over vaccine rollout unfortunate, says Cork GP

