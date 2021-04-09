'Darkness came into Anne’s life when she lost her family': Funeral of woman who buried husband and two sons after Kanturk tragedy taking place

The funeral of Kanturk woman, Anne O’Sullivan is taking place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk in the Diocese of Cloyne this lunchtime.

Ms O’ Sullivan passed away on Wednesday after a long illness.

She was recovering from surgery when her husband and two sons died in a murder suicide in Assolas last October.

Inquests into the deaths of her 59-year-old husband Tadgh, their 22-year-old son Diarmuid and their 25-year-old son Mark are expected to take place later this year.

At today’s funeral mass, Father Toby Bluitt PP, said that Anne had died before her time, and that the community in Kanturk are well aware of the “recent painful and tragic loss” that Anne experienced.

'A tragedy that affected us all'

“Anne lost her battle against her illness. She died, as we might say, before her time. As was characteristic of her she accepted her fate with dignity and courage but lost out in the end. And that is what brings us here this afternoon.

“I know that we are conscious of the fact that Anne’s untimely passing was not the only tragedy in her life. We here in our community are well aware of the recent painful and tragic loss that Anne suffered – a tragedy that affected us all.

“We acknowledge the fact; we recognise a wider context for our grief today. We know that there are other clouds behind the landscape of our sorrow. We note this but it is not for us to pass comment or judgement. We simply acknowledge the fact,” he said.

'We don't live in an ideal world'

In his homily, Father Bluitt said that darkness had come into Anne’s life when she lost her family, and when she lost her battle with illness.

Anne O'Sullivan pictured with her son Mark.

“I suppose in an ideal world we would like to think of ourselves as living long and happy lives with friends and family to support us to the end.

“It would seem like a great gift from life to be thus blessed, to go to our forebears fulfilled and content that our work was done, that we had played our part in life’s great rotation and that our own cycle had come to an end. We had no more to do.

“Like I said, in an ideal world.

“We don’t live in an ideal world, that’s the problem.

“Illness can come and challenge us and defeat us. Tragedy, and serious tragedy, can come and haunt us and change our lives irreparably. The clouds that can, and do, settle over our lives sometimes rob us of fulfilment and peace, of an ordered and easy existence. They bring a darkness into our lives that we feel cannot be shaken. We feel helpless and, even perhaps, afraid.

“Darkness came into Anne’s life when she lost her family in very sad and tragic circumstances, and when she lost her battle with the illness she had fought so courageously.

“All of which brings us face to face with the mystery of life: of its meaning, of the sense of it, and why, sometimes, life troubles us and troubles us deeply. We can find ourselves in a dark place. We can be troubled.

“Yet, in the face of all darkness, even that of death itself, Christians never lose hope. We are people of hope even when trouble comes our way,” he said.

An attitude of care and concern

Father Bluitt described how Anne, a nurse by profession, had brought an attitude of care and concern towards those who were entrusted to her.

“Now she herself has found care, the care of a loving Father who has brought her to Himself to care for her, to look after her, to love her for all eternity.

“Living quietly an ordinary life in her own home she always knew through her faith in God that she had another home too, one not made with human hands but real nevertheless, more real in fact, because this was a home that would be her home forever, forever and always.

The O’Sullivan family farm where three members of the family lost their lives in a shooting incident at Assolas, Kanturk, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

“I read somewhere that the Hindu people refer to death as the quenching of a lamp because dawn has come. Anne’s death was just like that. It was the silent blowing out of a candle flame, and now, Anne knows, in a way that we do not, why she doesn’t need that light of a flame to lead her anymore. For Anne, the dawn of a new eternal day has come and this is a day that will never end. It will always be bright, always be light. A place where there is no more weeping, no more tears.”

He added: “It’s springtime. The days are getting longer, life is springing up all around us in the budding of leaves and in the singing of the birds. There is hope in nature, there is hope in the world, there is hope for Anne as for us all. We Christians are people of hope.”