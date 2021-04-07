Woman who buried husband and two sons after Kanturk tragedy has died

THE Kanturk woman whose husband and two sons died in a murder suicide in Kanturk last October has passed away.

Anne O’Sullivan died this morning after a long illness.

She was recovering from surgery when she was the only member of her family not to die in a shooting incident at the family home in Assolas, outside Kanturk.

Inquests into the deaths of her 59-year-old husband Tadgh, their 22-year-old son Diarmuid and their 25-year-old son Mark are expected to take place later this year.

Gardai believe Mark was shot in his bedroom by his father and younger brother in their home in Kanturk on Monday morning, October 26.

The indications are that Tadgh and Diarmuid shot themselves a short time later in a nearby field, near a ringfort.

Gardai found correspondence from one of the men which was crucial in helping them establish the sequence of events at the farm at Assolas from 6.30am on October 26.

The incident is understood to be linked to an inheritance dispute which had been simmering in the weeks before the shootings.

Anne fled the house in a bid to raise the alarm, after being deliberately spared death by her husband and Diarmuid.

She raised the alarm when she arrived at a neighbour's house about a gun incident in her home.

The fatalities occurred just days before Diarmuid was due to graduate from Cork Institute of Technology with a first class honours degree in accounting. Mark was a graduate of UCC and was a trainee solicitor.

Two separate funerals took place for the men. Diarmuid was laid to rest in Castlemagner with his father while Mark’s funeral took place in Kanturk.