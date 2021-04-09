Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 10:31

Garda recovering in hospital after being dragged 100ft by car

The garda, understood to be aged in her 30s, was believed to be involved in a drugs search in the Baltimore area when the incident occurred. Picture Denis Minihane.

A garda is reportedly recovering in hospital following an incident which saw her dragged 100 ft by a car in West Cork last night.

The garda, understood to be aged in her 30s, was believed to be involved in a drugs search in the Baltimore area when the incident occurred.

Following the incident, it's understood the garda was taken to Bantry General Hospital, and subsequently to Cork University Hospital for treatment on leg injuries.

According to reports, a man in his 20s was arrested and gardaí seized thousands of euro worth of cannabis and cash, while a second man is understood to have been detained after a follow-up search.

The men are being detained at Bandon Garda Station.

