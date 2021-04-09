Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 08:10

Man with 120 previous theft convictions jailed for stealing home appliances

Going back over the defendant’s earlier life, Mr Kelleher said the defendant had been working in America until the 9/11 terror attacks. He lost his employment after this and began to develop an alcohol addiction.

Liam Heylin

A 41-year-old man who stole a microwave oven and two coffee makers in Cork city centre was jailed for ten months.

Paul Foley of Sunnydale, Banduff Road, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the charge of stealing the items.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had 120 previous convictions for theft.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused was not in a position to pay for the stolen property as he was in prison.

The solicitor said the defendant made efforts to get off alcohol but would then lapse and resort to stealing items in order to pay for alcohol.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the ten-month sentence and expressed concern that shops employing people in Cork were left at a loss for which Foley was not offering recompense.

