Ryan Tubridy gives update on his 'friend for life' Adam King following bone fracture

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy has shared an update on aspiring CapCom from Cork, Adam King, following his recent bone fracture.

On Sunday, Adam's father David took to social media to ask people to keep his six-year-old in their thoughts after he suffered a femur fracture at the weekend.

Fortunately, Adam, who has brittle bones, did not require surgery following the fracture.

Thank you to everyone in @CUH_Cork & to all our family & friends for your love & support. Please support the amazing work of @CUHCharity at https://t.co/fVsaALgu04

This morning, Tubridy told listeners on his RTÉ Radio One show that he has been in touch with the Late Late Toy Show star in recent days and lauded Adam for his resilience.

"I had a few words with my little friend Adam King who had a little fracture at the weekend.

"I was talking to his dad and himself the other afternoon.

"I must say that boy is not of this world."

Despite the fracture, Tubridy said Adam was in "flying form" and would hopefully be returning to school next Monday.

He also revealed that the two have a pact to remain "friends for life"