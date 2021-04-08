Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 14:33

Work completed on Clonakilty flood relief scheme

Deputy O'Sullivan said the works will bring peace of mind to businesses and residents. Picture: Andy Gibson.

John Bohane

WORK has been completed on Clonakilty’s flood relief scheme after almost three years of works.

Construction contractors Ward and Burke are scheduled to move out on Monday, April 12.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan welcomed the news that the flood relief scheme has been completed. 

“Although businesses have had to put up with years of disruption those days are now well and truly behind us. Clonakilty, its streets, residence, and businesses will now be safe from flooding,” he said.

Peace of mind 

Deputy O’Sullivan said the completed flood relief scheme will provide ‘peace of mind’ to everybody within the local hinterland. 

“We all had concerns at the start of this journey with many questions raised whether it would work. The peace of mind and security it will give to residents and businesses in the town have made it all worthwhile. It hasn’t been an easy road to get to this point, but now Clonakilty, its streets, its residents, and its businesses will remain dry. Post-pandemic, Clonakilty will be well and truly open for business,” he added.

The Fianna Fáil TD said special mention must be paid to flood works designer Mott McDonald along with the Ward and Burke staff who became very familiar and friendly faces over the years. 

They did a great job and they deserve a lot of praise for their professionalism. Representatives of Mott McDonald will remain on for three further months to ensure all goes to plan.

“I also want to praise former TD and Minister of State Jim Daly who never forgot the events of June 2012 and ensured funding was secured for this project,” Deputy O’Sullivan said.

Coastal flooding 

The Cork South West TD said that coastal flooding will become more prevalent in the coming years due to climate change issues. 

He said Clonakilty is now in a strong position to weather all the expected climate changes due to the completed flood relief scheme. 

“Clonakilty can consider itself lucky to have a flood relief scheme in place. We are going to see a lot more coastal flooding as the impact of climate change increases.”

