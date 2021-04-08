Fermoy gardaí to set up video calls for those without internet who are missing loved ones

Fermoy Community Policing has announced that it has been selected to take part in a pilot scheme within An Garda Síochána to help people stay in touch.

Recognising that not everybody has an internet connection or suitable device, Community Gardaí in Fermoy can now arrange a video call for someone in our area to get in touch with loved ones abroad or closer to home.

If a person living abroad wants to set up a video call with their family or friends at home who do not have an internet connection, mobile phone or the know-how to use them, they can contact Fermoy Garda Station to arrange a call.

Gardaí said they can set up a meeting on Zoom, WhatsApp or whatever platform the caller uses and go to their house with a sanitised tablet ready to go.

Taking to social media, gardaí explained that the device is left with the person to enjoy their time online with their loved one and returned when they are ready.

“Our tablets are network-enabled, so you don’t need broadband at home. We will set up the call and the person using our tablet doesn’t need any IT know-how, but we’ll be nearby if there’s any glitches.

Hopefully, people, especially those unable to visit loved ones this past year, will see this and get in touch.

“The sudden lack of human contact over the last year is something everyone has struggled to endure and we hope this initiative will go some way to address this, especially for those who miss visual contact with family and friends but do not have the means to do so,” the post on Facebook read.

Those who wish to avail of the service can contact Community Policing at Fermoy Garda Station (025 82100).