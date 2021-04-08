Cork traffic: motorists urged to take caution following collision on South Ring Road

Motorists are being urged to take caution following a collision on South Ring Road.
Crews from Cork City Fire Service are currently involved in a clean-up following a a road traffic collision on the busy road this morning.
The incident happened at the second Douglas exit heading towards the Jack Lynch Tunnel.
In a tweet this morning, Cork City Fire Service urged motorists to slow down on approach.
Crews from Headquarters are currently dealing with clean up after a Road Traffic Collision on the South Ring Road at the 2nd Douglas exit heading towards the Jack Lynch Tunnel— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) April 8, 2021
