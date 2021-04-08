Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 08:36

Cork traffic: motorists urged to take caution following collision on South Ring Road

Crews from Cork City Fire Service are currently involved in a clean-up following a a road traffic collision on the busy road this morning. Image Source: Cork City Fire Service Twitter.

Motorists are being urged to take caution following a collision on South Ring Road.

Crews from Cork City Fire Service are currently involved in a clean-up following a a road traffic collision on the busy road this morning.

The incident happened at the second Douglas exit heading towards the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

In a tweet this morning, Cork City Fire Service urged motorists to slow down on approach.

