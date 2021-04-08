Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 09:28

Man due in court following seizure of suspected heroin in Cork 

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of over €4,000 of suspected heroin in Cork. Image: An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of over €4,000 of suspected heroin in Cork city yesterday. 

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Orchard Court, Blackpool shortly before 4pm.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €4,100 of suspected heroin and a weighing scales. 

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

