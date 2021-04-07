Cork Garda Dog Unit carry out successful patrol at Mallow Train Station

THE Garda Dog Unit engaged on a patrol at Mallow Train Station in a joint operation with the Mallow Drugs Unit.
In a post on social media this evening, The Garda Síochána said the patrol proved a very successful venture as a number of detections were made.
The Cork Garda Dog Unit has a varied role in the city and the surrounding region with dogs having enjoyed much success in finding missing persons, firearms, drugs and cash in recent years.
Cody, an eight-week-old German Shepard, is the newest addition to the Garda Dog Unit in the Southern region.