Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 21:25

Cork Garda Dog Unit carry out successful patrol at Mallow Train Station

The Garda Dog Unit was on patrol at Mallow Train Station in a joint operation with the Mallow Drugs Unit. Source: Garda Síochána, Cork Kerry and Limerick Southern Region.

THE Garda Dog Unit engaged on a patrol at Mallow Train Station in a joint operation with the Mallow Drugs Unit.

In a post on social media this evening, The Garda Síochána said the patrol proved a very successful venture as a number of detections were made.

The Cork Garda Dog Unit has a varied role in the city and the surrounding region with dogs having enjoyed much success in finding missing persons, firearms, drugs and cash in recent years.

The Cork Garda Dog Unit recently added a new recruit to their team.

Cody, an eight-week-old German Shepard, is the newest addition to the Garda Dog Unit in the Southern region.

