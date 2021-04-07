Covid-19 latest: 423 new cases and 5 deaths reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19 today.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland to 4,732.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 of these occurred in April, and 1 in February.

The HPSC has also been notified of 423 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A total of 239,325 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 73% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 30 years old.

There were 199 cases in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Eleven of the cases reported were in Cork, with 311 cases reported in the county in the 14 days to April 6.