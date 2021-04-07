Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 18:11

Covid-19 latest: 423 new cases and 5 deaths reported

Covid-19 latest: 423 new cases and 5 deaths reported

Eleven of the cases reported were in Cork, with 311 cases reported in the county in the 14 days to April 6. Picture Denis Minihane.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19 today.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland to 4,732.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 of these occurred in April, and 1 in February.

The HPSC has also been notified of 423 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A total of 239,325 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 73% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 30 years old.

There were 199 cases in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Eleven of the cases reported were in Cork, with 311 cases reported in the county in the 14 days to April 6.

Read More

No Cork cases from Covid App: Cork public health doctor critical of highly-publicised tracker

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background 'I don’t know what will happen if he is let out': Man charged in Cork court with putting wife in fear
Cork motorists issued with road safety alert for this weekend Cork motorists issued with road safety alert for this weekend
'Massive relief' for residents: Council to restrict access to laneway by the Lough  'Massive relief' for residents: Council to restrict access to laneway by the Lough 
'I am caught with it, bang to rights', said Cork man when charged with possession of heroin worth €22k 

'I am caught with it, bang to rights', said Cork man when charged with possession of heroin worth €22k 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY