'I am caught with it, bang to rights', said Cork man when charged with possession of heroin worth €22k 

“Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit regard him as one of the main suppliers of heroin in Cork city in recent years," the court heard. 

A 51-year-old heroin addict was caught lying in bed in a room where gardaí found €22,000 worth of heroin, over €1,600 in cash and an electronic weighing scales, it was alleged.

Detective Garda Jerome Murphy objected to bail being granted to John O’Leary who was charged today with having heroin at his apartment at Knapp’s Square, John Redmond Street, Cork, on December 6 2020, at a time when the street value of the drugs exceeded €13,000. 

This is the threshold figure for a mandatory ten-year minimum sentence on conviction, unless the judge finds there are exceptional circumstances. 

John O’Leary replied when charged, “I am caught with it, bang to rights.” 

The accused man applied to be released on bail through his solicitor Shane Collins-Daly but this application was unsuccessful and he was remanded in custody by Judge Olann Kelleher for one week.

Det. Garda Murphy said, “He was in bed in the room where the items were discovered. He admitted having the Diamorphine for sale or supply to others.

“He was caught red-handed. He was the main target for the drug search. He made full admissions to selling or supplying heroin on a large scale in Cork city.

“Given his chronic drug use, his drug debt is – by his own admission – at the level of €20,000.

“It is my belief he will commit further offences if granted bail. I believe he will commit further offences to feed his addiction and to pay his drugs debt. He is 15 or 16 years addicted to heroin.

“Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit regard him as one of the main suppliers of heroin in Cork city in recent years.” 

Mr Collins-Daly solicitor said the accused was only a short time at the Knapp’s Square address and would live at his home address at Churchfield Gardens if granted bail. 

Mr Collins-Daly said the accused had been quite cooperative and had chronic drug difficulties.

