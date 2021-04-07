'I don’t know what will happen if he is let out': Man charged in Cork court with putting wife in fear

A young woman who was put in fear by her husband arriving at her home at the weekend said she did not know what he would do if he was released on bail.

Sergeant John Kelleher asked the complainant at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court what she thought her husband was likely to do if granted bail on the charge of putting her fear, thereby breaching a protection order.

“I hope he has learned his lesson but I don’t know will he?” the young woman testified.

She then added, “I don’t know can I take his word for it.

"I don’t know what will happen tonight.”

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher cross-examined the witness and said her husband had never been before the court before for breaching a protection order and that this was the first time in nine years of marriage. Mr Kelleher asked what her concern was about her husband’s release from custody.

She said, “I don’t know what will happen if he is let out.”

Mr Kelleher said the defendant would not go to her house.

The complainant said, “I would love if he didn’t come near me.

"I’d love if he’d leave me alone.”

The solicitor said the defendant was not living with the complainant but had a lot of access to their children.

The complainant replied, “I have no complaint with him and the kids. He is a very good dad.

"If I thought 100% he would not come near me it would be no bother. It is hard to be living on your nerves.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “This lady came across as very reasonable. She is afraid.”

The judge said he would grant bail on very strict conditions, including that he would have no direct or indirect contact with his wife, that he would stay away from the area where she lives, abstain from all intoxicants and sign on daily at his local garda station.

The accused man, who is aged around 30, was told to come back to Cork District Court on April 9 with confirmation of the address at which he is residing.