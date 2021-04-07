Roy Keane pays homage to 'one of the best' teammates he ever had in social media post

Roy Keane has paid tribute to "one of the best" teammates he ever shared a pitch with in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The Mayfield man shared a photograph of himself and former teammate Paul McCarthy on the social media platform yesterday.

Roy Keane and Paul McCarthy. Credit: Roy Keane Instagram.

Keane played with McCarthy, who died suddenly in 2017, for Rockmount, Cork and the Republic of Ireland at underage level.

"Me and Paul McCarthy who I played with at Rockmount, Cork and with Ireland.

Originally from The Glen, McCarthy was a stand-out player at schoolboy level and represented Rockmount AFC before moving across to England to join Brighton & Hove Albion, where he progressed into the first team.

He also featured for Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United, Hornchurch and Ebbsfleet United during his club career.

At international level, he starred at underage and went on to play for Ireland Under 21s.