Cork soccer star Roy Keane has posted another dry-witted Instagram pic that pokes fun at his past antics.

In what is his sixth ever Insta post, Roy shared a snap of the time he dressed up as an oversized leprechaun for a Walkers advertisement with Gary Lineker.

The picture was from a Walkers ad made in the 00s and two decades later, it still sparks a chuckle.

Sharing the pic of himself posing in the outfit alongside Gary Lineker on St Patrick's Day, Roy wrote:

“Dressed as a leprechaun chasing Lineker for a bag of crisps. Do me a favour.

Up The Irish.”

