Works to begin to facilitate permanent pedestrianisation some city centre streets

Cork City Council will begin works next week to facilitate the permanent pedestrianisation of 17 city centre streets.

The streets were temporarily pedestrianised last summer as part of the “Reimagining Cork City” programme, in order to facilitate social distancing and outdoor dining.

Following an overwhelmingly positive reaction to this initiative and following a series of public consultations, it was agreed to permanently pedestrianise 17 of these streets from January 1, 2021.

To enhance these street surfaces, making them more pleasant and safer for residents, shoppers and diners, the City Council and its contractors Lagan Asphalt Ltd. will begin resurfacing works on Caroline Street, Pembroke Street, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cook Street and Maylor Street on April 12.

Weather dependent, similar works are expected to begin on Paul Street, St. Peter and Paul’s Place, Little Ann Street and Little Cross Street on April 19.

All of these streets will remain accessible to pedestrians to the maximum extent possible during the work.

The new pedestrianised hours will apply to a number of streets with commencement of the revised closing times following on soon after the improvident works have been completed.

Over the coming weeks, Cork City Council will begin to give permanent effect to pedestrianisation. The first streets where extended pedestrianised hours will be implemented are:

Oliver Plunkett Street from 11am to 4am, 7 days a week

Cook Street South, from 11am to 4am, 7 days a week

Caroline Street, from 11am to 4am, 7 days a week

Pembroke Street, from 9.30 am to 4am, 7 days a week

Princes Street South, 30 am to 4am, 7 days a week

The Marina, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Last year the temporary pedestrianisation of 1.3 km of city streets and the waiver of outdoor seating licence fees allowed up to 1,000 residents and visitors to eat and drink alfresco.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh said: “The Cork City spirit is nothing if not resilient – just over a century ago it faced down the devastation of the Burning of Cork and now we find ourselves again ready to rise from the ashes of Covid-19, with new and innovative ways of living, working and doing business, reimagining our city’s infrastructure.

"The recent government announcement of an unprecedented investment of almost €400 million in Cork City shows that our own confidence in the city’s ability to bounce back is reflected nationally.”

Director of Operations (Roads & Environment), David Joyce said: “Cork City Council is committed to supporting the local economy, businesses, residents and visitors to Cork City as the City reopens and onward into the post-pandemic future.

"The permanent pedestrianisation of these streets is a measure that accelerates our long-term vision for creating sustainable urban growth.

"All of these works being undertaken by Cork City Council are aimed at making the city a safe, inclusive and pleasant place for residents, shoppers & visitors and to support local business. Encouraging people to live in, shop in, recreate in and visit Cork City is of critical importance to us all going forward and to the future vitality of the City as an attractive and desirable place to be.”

A second phase of permanent pedestrianisation will include: