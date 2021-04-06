Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 18:12

Simon Coveney announces competition to support procurement of Multi-Role Vessel

Minister for Defence and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has announced a competition for Marine Advisor Services to support the procurement of a Multi-Role Vessel (MRV). Photo: Damien Storan.

Minister for Defence and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has announced a competition for Marine Advisor Services to support the procurement of a Multi-Role Vessel (MRV).

Minister Coveney said that the publication of the request for tender “marks the important next step in progressing the vital project to replace the Naval Service Flagship – LÉ Eithne”.

“This follows a period of planning and internal engagement across the Defence Organisation, ensuring that all needs have been considered in the development of a Concept of Operations for this important asset,” he said.

It is the intention that the new vessel will be able to contribute across a number of Defence roles, with a design specification capable of providing a flexible and adaptive capacity for a wide range of tasks, both at home and overseas.

It is also planned that it will be enabled for helicopter operations and will have a freight carrying capacity.

The procurement of the MRV is in strategic alignment with Government Policy as set out in the White Paper on Defence and the MRV is included in the Government National Development Plan as a major capital project.

The tender has been published on the current edition (66/2021) of the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) (Ref: 2021/S 066-171530 Marine Advisor Services to support the procurement of a Multi-Role Vessel) with a closing date of 12pm on May 11.

