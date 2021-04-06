Healthcare workers ready to welcome people to North Cork vaccination centre

Mallow GAA Club grounds will be home to Cork’s latest vaccination centre which is anticipated to be in operation within the next 14 days.

The mass vaccination centre of 15 booths is the first to open in North Cork and will see people in Group 4 vaccinated and as the national vaccination roll-out moves through the vaccination groups identified by the Government, the centre will be used for the vaccination of various groups.

Lead Coordinator at the centre, Mary B O’Sullivan, said that she is “excited” to see the centre come together and that she cannot wait to welcome the people of North Cork with open arms.

Public Health Nurses Deirdre Barry and Ber Browne in one of the vaccination bays at the new Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the GAA complex in Mallow, Co Cork which will open in the next fortnight. Picture Dan Linehan

“We’ll be as delighted to see them as they will be as delighted to get the vaccine,” she said.

On arrival at the centre, people will be guided by security staff and will follow a one-way system to their designated vaccination booth before taking 15 minutes in the designated observation area with those with any allergies asked to wait 30 minutes before leaving.

Ms O’Sullivan said that there will be two to three staff in the observation area and that they will be engaging with people and asking them how they are feeling before leaving.

Mary B. O'Sullivan, vaccination lead co-ordinator, and Anne Marie, O'Gorman, deputy vaccination lead at the new Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the GAA complex in Mallow, Co Cork which will open in the next fortnight. Picture Dan Linehan

She reminded people that vaccinations are by appointment only after people have registered and said that “there’ll be nobody waiting, the appointment time is the appointment time”.

She said that it is expected that 21,000 people between the age of 60 to 69 and a further 29,000 between the age of 40 to 60 will come through the door of the centre for their vaccinations.

“That’s a massive age group and it’s going to have a huge effect on reducing any hospital admissions and reducing people getting Covid so that’s why we’re so excited to get started and get people vaccinated so that each and every one of us is going to have some sort of summer.

We’d all like to be able to get out and go out and have something to eat and meet up with friends of ours and meet up in each others’ homes.

She said that it is anticipated that the centre will be open in the next 14 days, depending on vaccine supply, and said that there will be an array of healthcare workers staffing the centre, including nurses from different areas of nursing, doctors, physiotherapists, EMTs and pharmacists.

Public Health Nurses Mairead Finn and Catherine Buckley in the vaccine preperation room at the new Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the GAA complex in Mallow, Co Cork which will open in the next fortnight. Picture Dan Linehan

Ms O’Sullivan encouraged those who may be feeling anxious about receiving the vaccine to “please vaccinate”.

“We want to live and we want to be healthy and we don’t want to get sick but we want to have a life and enjoy it with our family and friends and that’s very simple but gosh it is so important for any of us.

I would say absolutely vaccinate and if there is anybody in any doubt I would suggest they chat to their GP and equally if they come in and they are anxious we will have somebody here to assuage their anxiety.

She said that although they are unsure as to what vaccine will be administered at the centre due to supply, that they will work with what they are given and assured people that all vaccines are safe.

The new Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the GAA complex in Mallow, Co Cork which will open in the next fortnight. Picture Dan Linehan

“I believe in the regulatory authorities and the European Medical Agency (EMA) has approved these and we have to trust the science and the people who are giving us that information and believe in that,” she said.

She thanked the HSE Estates Department for its involvement in the setting up of the centre, as well as the security staff that will be on-site, the ushers, vaccinators, medics, and Mallow GAA for facilitating the venue to be used as a vaccination centre.

