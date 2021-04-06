Man charged in connection with dangerous driving incident in Cork and Limerick

A MAN will appear in court later today in connection with a dangerous driving incident, after a car failed to stop at a checkpoint in northwest Cork.

According to gardaí, a car failed to stop for gardaí at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Kanturk on Sunday at around 5pm.

A garda spokesman said: “A managed containment operation ensued as Gardaí followed the car at a safe distance. The car was witnessed travelling at high speed and on the wrong side of the road on occasions. The car was eventually involved in a single vehicle collision at a roundabout in Raheen Industrial Estate, Limerick.” The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Road Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged. He is due to appear before Kilmallock District Court this evening at 5pm.