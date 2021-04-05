Cork school due to open first ASD class next year

COLÁISTE Chríost Rí in Turners Cross is due to open its first special class at the start of the academic term in 2022.

Their school principal Pádraig Mac An Rí is looking forward to this ‘big and important step’ in the history of the secondary school.

“The ASD class will open in August 2022. There is a huge need for this. We are currently awaiting accommodation. It will involve adding an extra room.

"This school is about serving the needs of the community and this is a huge need now. We will be delighted to open this class,” he said.

Coláiste Chríost Rí boasts current Taoiseach Micheál Martin as a notable former past pupil of the all-boys school.

Mr Mac An Rí said they currently cater for 550 pupils.

“We strive to develop the child. Our core value is to look after each student. Their academic needs are the main priority. We have a very broad curriculum as we aim to cater to all talents. We have got a multicultural mix like most schools.

"The atmosphere in the school is very respectful. We have great staff members. We have 42 teachers who are so committed. They put a huge amount of time into the extra-curricular activities."

COLÁISTE Chríost Rí is gearing up to open their first special class at the start of the academic term in 2022. The secondary school currently caters for 550 pupils.

The school is currently engaged in refurbishment work as they aim to modernise their facilities. Mr Mac An Rí who has served as principal for the last three years said: “We have done a lot of updating work in recent months such as adding new doors, windows, new classes, a new roof, and furniture. We are switching over to LED to reduce our carbon footprint. Sustainability is so vital.

"We have a big horticulture unit with a polytunnel and chickens. This has proved a great addition. Our sports facilities are excellent. We have a dedicated GAA pitch, a training pitch and a huge sports hall with a fitness suite included.

“ The school has a great tradition with a bright future ahead," he added.