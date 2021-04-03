Sat, 03 Apr, 2021 - 18:02

Weather report: Make the most of the sunshine as cold snap is coming

Inchydoney, West Cork, Ireland. 1st Apr, 2021. Inchydoney Beach in West Cork was a popular spot for locals this afternoon on a day of sun and strong breezes. Enjoying themselves at the beach were Isabelle, Cillian and Lennon Conway, all from Inchydoney. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Roisin Burke

Enjoy it while it lasts, the sunshine that is, as Met Eireann is forecasting cold and wet weather to follow the current warm temperatures that have people out and about over the weekend.

Mist and fog is set to form overnight on Saturday as temperatures drop from -1 to -4. This is expected to clear quickly on Sunday morning with the weather perking up considerably.

Sunday is forecast to be a dry, bright day with good sunny spells, but on Sunday night, the good weather is to break with rain expected and low temperatures of -1 to +4.

On Easter Monday the day is expected to be cold and breezy in the morning followed by sunny spells and scattered showers.

On Monday night, frost and icy patches are set to develop and Tuesday will also be cold with showers and some sunny spells. The temperatures are to fall between 4 - 7 degrees.

Tuesday night will be cold with temperatures dropping to -3 in some places.

Wednesday will be cloudy with some patchy rain and drizzle, but temperatures will rise to between 7 and 10 degrees.

Looking ahead to Thursday and into the weekend, cold northerly winds remain prominent.

